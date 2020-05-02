Home > News > India > Fear mustn't be leveraged to track citizens without consent: Rahul on Aarogya Setu
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Fear mustn't be leveraged to track citizens without consent: Rahul on Aarogya Setu

1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2020, 08:04 PM IST PTI

'Aarogya Setu is surveillance system outsourced to a private operator; sans oversight it raises data security, privacy concerns,' says the Congress leader

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Aarogya Setu mobile application is a "sophisticated surveillance system" outsourced to a private operator, raising serious data security and privacy concerns.

Technology can help keep us safe, but fear must not be used to track citizens without their consent, he said.

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of the COVID-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus and its symptoms.

"The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent," he said on Twitter.

The central government has made it compulsory for all its employees to download the app and urged private entitles to also ask their employees to use it.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said various experts have raised multiple issues of privacy regarding Aarogya Setu app.

"We are looking at the privacy issues, as also the compulsory deduction of amount and hopefully within next 24 hours we will come with a more comprehensive and a calibrated response on the issue. But, these are areas of concern, we have noted," he said at a press conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Reserve Bank of India's former governor Raghuram Rajan

Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi India needs 65,000 crore for poor hurt by covid-19

3 min read . 30 Apr 2020
Aarogya Setu compiles user location and Bluetooth data to form a network (Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

Aarogya Setu now mandatory for employees in India. Here’s how to register

2 min read . 02:43 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout