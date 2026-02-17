Fear of AI taking over your job? PM Modi shares how these concerns are ‘present imperative’ — What you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with Asian News International, said the looming fears and concerns over potential disruptions in the job market due to the emerging artificial intelligence (AI) are a “present imperative” rather than a future problem.

Acknowledging the concerns looming over the industry, PM Modi said preparation is the ‘best antidote’ towards fear of artificial intelligence (AI). He highlighted that this is the reason why the central government is investing in skilling and re-skilling for an AI-driven future.

Narendra Modi also emphasised that the government is not looking at this as a future problem but as a present issue.

“I understand the concern of our youth about AI-driven disruptions in the job market. Preparation is the best antidote to fear. That is why we have been investing in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future. The government has launched one of the most ambitious skilling initiatives in the world. We're not approaching this as a future problem but we're treating it as a present imperative,” PM Modi told the news agency.

Who will lead India's future? The Prime Minister also said that the country's youth have the potential to lead the future of work, with backing from the right skills and preparations. Modi also said that AI is a ‘force multiplier’ which will help people push the boundaries of what is thought to be possible.

“With the right skills and preparation, our youth will lead the future of work,” PM Narendra Modi told the news agency.

Can AI affect jobs? Narendra Modi also said that history is proof that work does not disappear due to technological advancement. However, he also acknowledged that while some jobs might be affected and redefined, others will be added due to emerging technology.

“History has shown that work does not disappear due to technology. Its nature changes, and new types of jobs are created. While some jobs may be redefined, digital transformation will also add new tech jobs to India's economy. For centuries, there have been fears that innovation and technological revolutions will eliminate jobs. Yet history teaches us that whenever innovation happens, new opportunities emerge. The same will be true in the age of AI,” PM Modi told the news agency.

Modi's comments come against the backdrop of the AI Impact Summit 2026, which seeks to strengthen the country's role as a key platform for shaping the global AI agenda.