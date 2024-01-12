News
Fear of sanctions keeps SBI off Russian oil deals
Summary
- SBI, India’s largest lender, is the authorized dealer bank for foreign transactions of state-run refiners.
NEW DELHI : State Bank of India (SBI) has long avoided payment transactions for Russian oil bought by state-run refiners to avert US sanctions that came into force on 5 December 2022, two people aware of the matter said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more