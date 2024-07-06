’Fear prompted me to…’: Pune Porsche crash accused submits ’generic’ 300-word essay on road safety

Pune Porsche accident: The 17-year-old driver mentioned the importance of offering assistance to accident victims in the essay submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published6 Jul 2024, 07:39 PM IST
Pune Porsche accident: The Porsche which was damaged in the road accident involving the 17-year-old driver where two software engineers lost their lives.
Pune Porsche accident: The Porsche which was damaged in the road accident involving the 17-year-old driver where two software engineers lost their lives. (HT_PRINT)

Pune Porsche accident: The 17-year-old driver, accused of being involved in the recent Porsche car accident, on July 3, Wednesday, submitted an essay on road safety to the Juvenile Justice Board.

“He wrote that fear prompted him to escape before he was apprehended by passers-by instead of going to the police straightway and informing them of the accident,” HT quoted sources as saying.

Consequently, he had tried to escape the scene of the accident to avoid dreadful consequences, the Juvenile Justice Board sources informed HT citing the letter.

The tragic incident had claimed the lives of two software engineers in Pune earlier this year. The 300-word hand-written essay is one of the main elements necessary to fulfil bail conditions for the 17-year-old.

“The essay is very generic, making it difficult to gauge the juvenile’s emotional state,” the JJB source remarked. 

The essay reportedly contains guidelines about what to do in case of road accident and some road safety rules. The source informed HT that the written piece lacks any reference to the accident or its victims.

The sources note that the teen mentioned the importance of offering assistance to accident victims in the essay.

In wee hours of May 19, the minor son of Vishal Agrawal, a prominent real estate developer and owner of Brahma Realty and Infrastructure had been driving his father’s unregistered Porsche Taycan at 150 km per hour.

Under the influence of alcohol he tragically knocked two people- Aneesh Awadhia, 24, and Ashwini Koshta, 24 -who were onboard a motorcycle at Kalyaninagar. Vishal Agrawal and his father are in police custody for manipulating the blood samples of the juvenile.

He was three months short of his 18th birthday when the incident occurred and received bail from the Juvenile Justice Board within hours after the accident. The incident had spurred a public outcry and suspicion, with many accusing the JJB of treating the teenager leniently on account of his social cachet and political connections.

 The bail conditions included submission of an essay on road safety and a pledge to spend 15 days with the traffic police observing different traffic rules.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar informed HT that the police are ready to follow the court's order concerning the teenager's traffic monitoring duty, although they have not yet been contacted by him.

