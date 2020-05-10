The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the nodal agency executing first RRTS project of the country, has recently finalized procurement of rolling stock of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor under Make in India initiative of the Government of India. The trainsets will be manufactured by Bombardier Transportation India Private Limited in their Savli plant in Gujarat.

Against the Make-in-India bid requirement of at least 75% quantity to be mandatorily manufactured in India and purchase preference to manufacturers using more than 50% local content.

Entire rolling stock for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be manufactured in India, marking 100% local manufacturing.

A key feature of the RRTS is interoperability of all its priority corridors which facilitates seamless commuter movement across the corridors without the hassle of changing the trains. The Trainsets will be operated with ETCS Level 2 signalling system, which is being used in India for the first time. ETCS Level -2 signalling system will not only facilitate interoperability but will also ensure train movement at quick frequencies, thus reducing the waiting time for passengers.

The 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will boast a 180 kmph design speed, first of its kind rolling stock in India for regional transit services and will be implemented in phases between the cities.

The corridor will have 24 stations and besides offering high-speed commuter services on the corridor, the infrastructure will also be used for offering local transit services in Meerut. The trains will reduce travel time from Delhi to Meerut to less than 60 minutes and daily expected ridership is around 800,000 passengers.

Local transit services between Meerut South and Modipuram Depot Station with 13 stations over 21 km on RRTS infrastructure will meet the local mobility needs of Meerut citizens and will provide efficient regional connectivity.

Features of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS:

The high-speed aerodynamic trainsets will be self-propelled on electric traction.

Keeping the commuter convenience in mind, the 3.2 meter wide RRTS trains will have 2 by 2 transverse seating arrangement like Shatabdi Express.

As per the terms, the delivery of the rolling stock will start in 2022. The broad scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of:

30 trainsets of 6 cars each for operating regional transit services.

10 trainsets of 3 cars each for operating local Meerut transit services.

The RRTS rolling stock will be first of its kind in India with a design speed of 180 kmph.

The RRTS train will be designed keeping in mind high-acceleration and high-deceleration that the train needs to undergo given the maximum operational speed of 160kmph and stations at every 5-10km.

Enough space for luggage, CCTV cameras and other modern amenities will mark other features of the train.





The train will have automatic plug-in type doors reducing air-friction and noise.

The air-conditioned RRTS trains will have economy as well as business class (one coach per train) along with one coach reserved for women passengers.

Mr. Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director at NCRTC said, “Finalization of the Rolling Stock bid process is an important milestone in the implementation of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. Our partnership with Bombardier Transportation to supply 100 per cent locally manufactured train sets for the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS with over 83 per cent local content will be a shot in the arm for the Make in India initiative of the Government of India. We are confident that together we will deliver this transformational project in time to fulfill the aspirations of the residents of the National Capital Region contributing to improvement in their quality of life."

Rajeev Joisar, Country Leader for India at Bombardier Transportation, said, “We are proud to be chosen to deliver India’s flagship regional rapid transit system project which will expand public transport in the national capital and connect adjoining fast-growing cities. Our new trains will be truly designed and manufactured in India, and they will enhance passenger comfort and safety." He added, “This project award for India’s first and most advanced semi-high-speed regional trains, together with maintenance services, reaffirms Bombardier's pioneering position in India’s rail industry. This is also the first project in India for regional and local transit services operating on the same network, progressively realizing India’s vision for the multi modal integration of transport networks."

