Feb inflation at 6.4%: Mint poll

The expected high inflation print in February would mean that March quarter inflation could overshoot the monetary policy committee’s forecast “by a large margin," noted Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra. This implies a high likelihood of an interest rate hike in April, she added. RBI’s MPC has projected inflation to average 5.7% in the ongoing quarter, but if inflation indeed was 6.4% in February, it will need to fall drastically to 4.2% in March to meet the MPC’s forecast for the quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}