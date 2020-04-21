Feb was the worst month for job creation in FY20, shows data

NEW DELHI : Job creation numbers plummeted further in February, making it the worst month for employment in 2019-20. This not only reflects the early impact of covid-19 on businesses, but is also indicative of a far worse situation the March and April numbers will be throwing up in view of the nationwide lockdown.

Around 691,277 people joined the formal workforce in February, against 811,851 in the previous month, the payroll data showed on Tuesday.

According to government payroll data collected through its retirement fund manager, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), October was the worst month in terms of job creation with 722,401 people joining the workforce before February.

While the Indian economy was slowing even before the lockdown, the covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation, affecting employment generation. The crisis in China and some preventive measures by companies might have contributed to the slowing numbers, a government official said, requesting anonymity.

The data is most likely to worsen in the coming months as the country is under a lockdown and business activity across sectors have come to a standstill. “Though the government has started a scheme to offer EPF dues to low-paid employees in companies having workers up to 100, the corona crisis will hit employment numbers. The payroll numbers over the new few months could be pretty dismal, but you have to take into account the crisis. More than job creation, the focus now is more on wage and job security," the official added.

Several rating agencies and multilateral organizations have predicted sluggish growth of the domestic economy. While the World Bank said India’s economic growth is likely to be in the range of 1.5% and 4% in FY21, Fitch ratings has predicted a growth rate of just 1.8% due to large-scale loss of income in the face of the corona outbreak. As India extended the nationwide lockdown till 3 May to combat the pandemic, Barclays cut its growth forecast to 0% for calendar year 2020 from its earlier projection of 2.5%.

According to the EPFO database, of the total new payroll additions in February, around 336,000 are in the 18-25 age group. This is nearly 88,000 less than the new additions recorded in January for the same age group.

While nearly 198,000 people in the 26-35 age group joined the workforce in February, the remaining 5,548 are below 18 years. To be sure, payroll data of most recent months may be slightly revised due to data collection and tabulation delays in some sectors. In December, 863,682 people had joined the workforce, while November clocked 972.581 new jobs.

“Establishments especially the small and medium companies are hit the hardest. They don’t have cash flow, they don’t have order flow, and workers have migrated. You never know when the situation will become normal. If the businesses are closed, it’s not difficult assume that it will have direct impact on employment generation," said K.E. Raghunathan, the past president of All India Manufacturers Association.

He said government should offer small businesses interest free loans, relax goods and services tax rules for them, ensure government purchases from eligible companies who can honour immediate orders and take care of a portion of the salary cost of their employees. “This will prevent closure of companies, prevent default on loans and prevent sacking of employees and may help in adding new people to the payroll," Raghunathan said.