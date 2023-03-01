February GST collections up 12% YoY to 1.49 lakh crore

February GST collections up 12% YoY to ₹1.49 lakh crore1 min read . 03:37 PM IST
The monthly GST revenues remained over ₹1.4 lakh crore for 12 straight months in a row, said the Finance Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.
The central government announced that gross goods and service tax (GST) revenue collection for the month of February 2023 stood at ₹149,577 crore, up around 12 percent on a year basis.
Of the total revenue collected, CGST is ₹27,662 crore, SGST is ₹34,915 crore, IGST is ₹75,069 crore (including ₹35,689 crore collected on import of goods) while cess is ₹11,931 crore (including ₹792 crore collected on import of goods).
During the month, revenues from import of goods was 6% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 15% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. This month witnessed the highest cess collection of ₹11,931 crore since implementation of GST, said the ministry.
The government settled ₹34,770 crore to Central GST and ₹29,054 crore to State GST from Integrated GST. As such, post-settlement, the total revenue of the Centre and the states in February was ₹62,432 crore and ₹63,969 crore, respectively.
The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of February 2023 is ₹62,432 crore for CGST and ₹63,969 crore for the SGST.
In addition, Centre had also released balance GST compensation of ₹16,982 crore for the month of June 2022 and ₹16,524 crore to States/UTs which have sent AG certified figures for previous period.
Normally, February being a 28-day month, witnesses a relatively lower collection of revenue, the finance ministry said.
