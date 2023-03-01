Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  February GST collections up 12% YoY to 1.49 lakh crore

February GST collections up 12% YoY to 1.49 lakh crore

1 min read . 03:37 PM IST Livemint
The monthly GST revenues remained over 1.4 lakh crore for 12 straight months in a row, said the Finance Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

The central government announced that gross goods and service tax (GST) revenue collection for the month of February 2023 stood at 149,577 crore, up around 12 percent on a year basis.

The monthly GST revenues remained over 1.4 lakh crore for 12 straight months in a row, said the Finance Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

Of the total revenue collected, CGST is 27,662 crore, SGST is 34,915 crore, IGST is 75,069 crore (including 35,689 crore collected on import of goods) while cess is 11,931 crore (including 792 crore collected on import of goods).

During the month, revenues from import of goods was 6% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 15% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. This month witnessed the highest cess collection of 11,931 crore since implementation of GST, said the ministry.

The government settled 34,770 crore to Central GST and 29,054 crore to State GST from Integrated GST. As such, post-settlement, the total revenue of the Centre and the states in February was 62,432 crore and 63,969 crore, respectively.

The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of February 2023 is 62,432 crore for CGST and 63,969 crore for the SGST. 

In addition, Centre had also released balance GST compensation of 16,982 crore for the month of June 2022 and 16,524 crore to States/UTs which have sent AG certified figures for previous period.

Normally, February being a 28-day month, witnesses a relatively lower collection of revenue, the finance ministry said.

