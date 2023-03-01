February records 9% sequential growth in hiring trends: Naukri JobSpeak

IT sector hiring data

In February compared to January, there were 10% more new job roles in the IT industry. The demand has surged by 29%, 25%, 21%, and 20%, respectively, for specialised positions such as analytics managers, big data engineers, cloud system administrators, and augmented reality QA testers. DevOps and DevSec engineers are in more demand than before, by 19% and 18%, respectively. This has outperformed the 17% and 11% rises in demand for software developers and data scientists, respectively.