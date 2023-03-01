February records 9% sequential growth in hiring trends: Naukri JobSpeak

February records 9% sequential growth in hiring trends: Naukri JobSpeak3 min read . 09:11 PM IST
In February 2023, the hiring market in India showed a statistically significant improvement over January 2023. Naukri JobSpeak, the nation's top job index, was at 3007 in February 2023, up 9% from January 2023 but down 2% from the previous year.
After experiencing a drop over the previous few months, the IT sector indicated a healthy recovery. Also, after a brief downturn, metro cities have reemerged as the main forces behind job development.
In February compared to January, there were 10% more new job roles in the IT industry. The demand has surged by 29%, 25%, 21%, and 20%, respectively, for specialised positions such as analytics managers, big data engineers, cloud system administrators, and augmented reality QA testers. DevOps and DevSec engineers are in more demand than before, by 19% and 18%, respectively. This has outperformed the 17% and 11% rises in demand for software developers and data scientists, respectively.
In February 2023 compared to January 2023, the number of new jobs in the real estate, hospitality, and healthcare industries grew by double digits (13%, 10%, and 10%, respectively). Similar trends were seen in sectors including banking, BPO, and retail, where the number of new employment rose by 9%, 7%, and 7% over the previous month, respectively.
Due to the strong presence of IT giants, the leading metros of Chennai (16%), Hyderabad (14%), Bengaluru (12%), and Pune (12%) saw a double-digit rise in recruitment activity. Beyond IT, the auto, banking, and real estate sectors also helped these cities generate fresh employment opportunities. On the other side, the banking and insurance industries were the main drivers of single-digit sequential growth in Mumbai and Delhi/NCR.
Coimbatore and Chandigarh saw sharp growth in new jobs among growing cities, at 16% and 13%, respectively. The prior months have shown muted trends in both cities. The growth rates in the other rapidly expanding cities, including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Vadodara, remained at the single-digit growth level on a month-on-month basis. In these developing cities, employment growth is still being driven by the BPO, banking, and insurance industries.
Professionals with 8 to 12 and more than 16 years of work experience were recruited with double-digit consecutive growth rates of 12% and 11%, respectively. This rise in demand for mid-senior experienced professionals was mostly seen in the finance and real estate industries. The market for recent grads remained unchanged.
Commenting on the latest report, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, said, “At an overall level, hiring activity has seen a sequential month on month growth of 9% in February, which is slightly higher than the pre-covid growth rate of 7%. The IT sector, which had been experiencing negative trends in the past three months, showed a sequential growth of 10% in this month's JobSpeak. This growth is an indicator of changing hiring sentiments within the IT space."
The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that measures the health of the Indian employment market and recruiting activity using data from fresh job postings and employment-related searches made by recruiters on Naukri.com's resume database. The JobSpeak Index tracks recruiting activity along a number of variables, including sectors, regions, functional groups, and levels of experience.
