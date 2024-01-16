Fed Bank eyes external CEO
On 5 January, the Reserve Bank of India had asked the private sector lender to submit a fresh proposal containing at least two names for the position of managing director and chief executive officer
Mumbai: Kerala-based Federal Bank will consider external names as well for the post of managing director and chief executive officer, said the current MD & CEO Shyam Srinivasan at the earnings call on Tuesday. He clarified that the bank will give the names of the candidates by the end of April.