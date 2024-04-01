Fed up of being cooped up in a delayed flight for hours? There’s good news.
After a spate of such complaints in December and January, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has said that in cases of extraordinary flight delays, airlines will be allowed to deboard passengers and return them to the departure terminal.
New Delhi: The next time you’re stuck in a delayed flight for hours, you may be allowed to deboard the aircraft and return to the airport’s departure terminal.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message