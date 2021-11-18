"Bay of Bengal seriously needs a psychiatrist. Been in depression for a week," wrote frustrated Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Twitter today after being fed up with incessant rainfall in the Karnataka capital.

The billionaire entrepreneur shared a post on the microblogging site with the caption: “Fed up of incessant rains in Namma Bengaluru!"

Take a look at Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's post:

Fed up of incessant rains in Namma Bengaluru! pic.twitter.com/z6aRObqwy9 — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) November 18, 2021

Bengaluru has been witnessing heavy rainfall for more than a fortnight and meteorologists have predicted rainfall for the next 48 to 72 hours in many parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he has sought a report on the damage caused to the agriculture and horticulture crops due to continuous downpour in several parts of the state for the past fortnight.

"The unexpected downpour is continuing and there are signals that it will extend for another four to five days due to depression in the Bay of Bengal. Its effect is evident in Bengaluru and a few other districts such as damage to the roads, crops and inability to move out and water gushing into houses," the Chief Minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

He said he has issued directions to officials concerned regarding the measures to be taken once the rain stops.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.