Federal Bank arm Fedfina reconsidering capital raising options, says CEO Srinivasan1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:13 PM IST
On Federal Bank’s fundraise plans, he said that the bank is looking to raise funds in FY24 and are working on it.
Mumbai: Federal Bank’s non-banking financier arm Fedfina is reconsidering capital raising options after a regulatory approval received earlier lapsed, the bank’s chief executive Shyam Srinivasan said on Thursday.
