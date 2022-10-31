Federal Bank credit card holders to get up to ₹3 lakh life insurance cover1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 03:47 PM IST
If a Federal Bank credit card holder has a credit limit of over ₹3 lakh, they will get maximum coverage of ₹3 lakh
Federal Bank on Monday launched sachet life insurance product ‘Group Credit Shield’ for its credit card holders in association with Ageas Federal Life Insurance. The insurance product is exclusively available to Federal Bank credit cardholders.