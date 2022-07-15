Federal Bank Q1 net profit rises over 63%, shares rise1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 01:24 PM IST
- Shares of Federal Bank were trading 0.7% higher at ₹98 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals
Federal Bank on Friday reported a 63.5% rise in its standalone net profit at ₹600.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 as compared to ₹367 crore in the same quarter last year. Shares of Federal Bank jumped to nearly a per cent higher at ₹98 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.