Federal Bank on Friday reported a 63.5% rise in its standalone net profit at 600.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 as compared to 367 crore in the same quarter last year. Shares of Federal Bank jumped to nearly a per cent higher at 98 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.

Meanwhile, its net interest income or NII, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 13% to 1,604.5 crore as compared to 1,418 crore year-on-year (YoY). Its net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.22%, higher by 7 bps YoY and 6 bps QoQ.

Federal Bank's asset quality improved as gross non performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.69% during Q1FY23 as compared to 2.80% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, the lender's net NPAs 0.94% from 0.96% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). 

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies rose to 166.7 crore versus 75 crore, however, declined from 640 crore in the year-ago quarter. Capital Adequacy ratio under Basel III stood at 14.57% from 15.77% in March 2022 quarter 14.64 in June 2021 quarter. The bank said its other income of 453 crore, was impacted by lower Treasury gains and loss on revaluation of Investments.

The bank's total savings deposits grew by 12% YoY whereas CASA (current account savings account) grew by 15% YoY and CASA Ratio stood at 36.84%. Meanwhile, its total advances grew by 16% from the year-ago quarter. 

Federal Bank shares are up more than 12% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to about 9% fall in benchmark Sensex.

