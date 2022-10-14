Federal Bank Q2 net profit rises 53%, asset quality improves; shares surge2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 01:02 PM IST
- Shares of Federal Bank were trading more than 3% higher at ₹128 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals
Federal Bank on Friday reported an about 53% rise in its standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September 2022 or Q2 FY23 to ₹703.7 crore as compared to ₹460.3 crore from the year-ago quarter. Shares of Federal Bank were trading more than 3% higher at ₹128 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.