Federal Bank Q2 net profit rises 53%, asset quality improves; shares surge

Federal Bank's asset quality also showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPA) came at 2.46% as compared to 2.69% from the previous quarter. While, its net NPA dipped to 0.78% from 0.94% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The bank said that its gross NPA at 2.46% was lowest in 24 quarters and its net NPA was lowest in 34 quarters.

