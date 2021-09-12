First two lakh students nominated by one lakh schools registering for the Fit India Quiz will not be required to pay the fee, announced Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday.

“Delighted to announce the registration fee for #FitIndiaQuiz has been waived off. Schools can now register absolutely FREE ! First 1 Lakh Schools/2 Lakh Students. Hurry up, register now for the India’s biggest Quiz on Fitness & Sports (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

Later the Union sports ministry said in a statement that the decision was taken to increase fitness and sports awareness among school children.

“The Fit India Quiz has been launched as part of the Fit India Movement envisioned by Prime Minister which has played a significant role in creating large scale awareness about the importance of leading a fit life. To motivate more students to join the Fit India Quiz, the participation fee of ₹225 for the 2 lakh students from the first 1 lakh schools has been waived off," he was quoted as saying by the statement.

Further, every additional student can be nominated by the school for a nominal fee of ₹50 instead of earlier fee of ₹225.

Thakur, in the presence of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, launched the Fit India Quiz, which is the first-ever nationwide quiz on sports and fitness, on 1 September.

The nationwide quiz has a whopping ₹3.25 crore as prize money with the National round telecast on Star Sports.

The quiz will have representations from every state and union territory in the country and will be a mix of online and broadcast rounds. The format has been designed in an inclusive manner wherein school students from across the country will get an opportunity to test their fitness and sports knowledge against their peers.

Details of participating in the Fit India Quiz is available on the Fit India website.

