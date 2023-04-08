‘Feel like slapping them’, BJP's Vijayvargiya says 'badly dressed women resemble Shurpanakha'. Video2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 04:01 PM IST
- The video that has become viral on social media received backlash from Opposition and netizens alike. The BJP General Secretary was speaking on the occasion of Hanuman and Mahavir Jayanti in Indore
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya landed in fresh controversy after his comments on women. Vijayvargiya says that ‘badly dressed’ women resemble ‘Shurpanakha’, a fictional character from Valmiki's Ramayana.
