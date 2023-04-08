Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya landed in fresh controversy after his comments on women. Vijayvargiya says that ‘badly dressed’ women resemble ‘Shurpanakha’, a fictional character from Valmiki's Ramayana.

A video of the BJP general secretary's remarks - made at a religious function organised in Madhya Pradesh's Indore - on the occasion of Hanuman and Mahavir Jayanti - went viral on social media.

The video is speculated to be from April 5 and has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

During the event Vijayvargiya said, “When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs....I feel like getting down (from the car) and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up".

"When I go out at night and see young woman under the influence of drugs, I feel like giving them five-seven slaps to sober them up. I swear to God," he said.

He added, "I am telling the truth, I swear to God, I will not lie on Hanuman Jayanti. Girls come out dressed in such vulgar clothes that we will never call them goddesses, we do not see them in form of a goddess, they look like 'Shurpanakha'."

Watch the video here

BJP Leader @KailashOnline says girls dress badly & look like ‘Shurpanakha’. This is a reprehensible & demeaning insult to every woman of this country



Where is @smritiirani now? Does she condone this disgusting statement? Or does she only find her voice to attack @RahulGandhi! pic.twitter.com/hzoxrnZpl1 — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) April 8, 2023

The senior BJP leader's comments gained a huge backlash from the Opposition. Netizens and social media users also condemned the comments by Vijayvargiya.

Congress leader Shama Mohamed hitting out at Union minister Smriti Irani over her silence on the remarks. "Where is Smriti Irani now? Does she condone this disgusting statement? Or does she only find her voice to attack RahulGandhi", she wrote, while sharing the video.

Congress spokesperson Sangeeta Sharma said, "BJP leaders humiliate women again and again. It shows their thinking and their attitude. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya ji calling women as Shurpankha and making objectionable comments on their dress is appropriate in independent India. Apologize BJP!