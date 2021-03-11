Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today. The Governor and the first lady were administered the Covid-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Alipore.

Feeling absolutely fine. pic.twitter.com/CKaHb2HPIB — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) March 11, 2021

Dhankhar thanked the doctors, nurses and health workers at Command Hospital after being inoculated.

Till Wednesday, 19.87 lakh people have been inoculated in West Bengal.

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 5,77,267 as 241 more people tested positive for the infection while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,283, the health department said on Wednesday.

The state now has 3,127 active coronavirus cases, while 5,63,857 people have recovered from the disease.





