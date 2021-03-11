Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Feeling absolutely fine: Bengal Governor after taking 1st jab of Covid vaccine

Feeling absolutely fine: Bengal Governor after taking 1st jab of Covid vaccine

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today.
1 min read . 01:43 PM IST Staff Writer

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today. The Governor and the first lady were administered the Covid-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Alipore.

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today. The Governor and the first lady were administered the Covid-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Alipore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray receives first Covid-19 vaccine shot

1 min read . 01:43 PM IST

Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

3 min read . 01:38 PM IST

Over 2000 old-age pensioners added in Noida scheme for elderly in 2020-21

1 min read . 01:25 PM IST

DGGI arrests Delhi man for input tax credit fraud of over 43 crore

1 min read . 01:18 PM IST
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray receives first Covid-19 vaccine shot

1 min read . 01:43 PM IST

Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

3 min read . 01:38 PM IST

Over 2000 old-age pensioners added in Noida scheme for elderly in 2020-21

1 min read . 01:25 PM IST

DGGI arrests Delhi man for input tax credit fraud of over 43 crore

1 min read . 01:18 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Dhankhar thanked the doctors, nurses and health workers at Command Hospital after being inoculated.

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

Till Wednesday, 19.87 lakh people have been inoculated in West Bengal.

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 5,77,267 as 241 more people tested positive for the infection while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,283, the health department said on Wednesday.

The state now has 3,127 active coronavirus cases, while 5,63,857 people have recovered from the disease.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.