Feeling absolutely fine: Bengal Governor after taking 1st jab of Covid vaccine

Feeling absolutely fine: Bengal Governor after taking 1st jab of Covid vaccine1 min read . 01:43 PM IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today. The Governor and the first lady were administered the Covid-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Alipore.
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today. The Governor and the first lady were administered the Covid-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Alipore.
Dhankhar thanked the doctors, nurses and health workers at Command Hospital after being inoculated.
Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams
Till Wednesday, 19.87 lakh people have been inoculated in West Bengal.
West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 5,77,267 as 241 more people tested positive for the infection while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,283, the health department said on Wednesday.
The state now has 3,127 active coronavirus cases, while 5,63,857 people have recovered from the disease.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.