Feeling 'insulted', Mamata refuses to speak at Centre's Netaji event in Kolkata

Feeling 'insulted', Mamata refuses to speak at Centre's Netaji event in Kolkata1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 05:55 PM IST
Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.
She said such "insult" was unacceptable.
"This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn't behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won't speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind," she said, wrapping up.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
