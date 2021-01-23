Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Feeling 'insulted', Mamata refuses to speak at Centre's Netaji event in Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Feeling 'insulted', Mamata refuses to speak at Centre's Netaji event in Kolkata

1 min read . 05:55 PM IST PTI

Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bangladesh tri-service contingent to lead first 10 rows of R-Day parade in Delhi

1 min read . 06:50 PM IST

Cancelled Keystone XL pipeline may yield 48,000 tons of scrap

1 min read . 06:49 PM IST

Bird flu confirmed in 9 states for poultry birds; govt to compensate farmers for losses

1 min read . 06:42 PM IST

French health body recommends delaying second Covid jab by six weeks after first

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST

Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bangladesh tri-service contingent to lead first 10 rows of R-Day parade in Delhi

1 min read . 06:50 PM IST

Cancelled Keystone XL pipeline may yield 48,000 tons of scrap

1 min read . 06:49 PM IST

Bird flu confirmed in 9 states for poultry birds; govt to compensate farmers for losses

1 min read . 06:42 PM IST

French health body recommends delaying second Covid jab by six weeks after first

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

She said such "insult" was unacceptable.

"This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn't behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won't speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind," she said, wrapping up.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.