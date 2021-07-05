Stockbroker Zerodha on Monday announced a special yoga series for traders. In a tweet, the company said that trading is among the most stressful jobs and it's extremely important to stay healthy too. "We've partnered with @imstrongteam to bring you daily yoga sessions. All these sessions structured in such a way that you can work out from the convenience of your home," it said in a tweet.

On Twitter, Zerodha has shared a video, whose description covers some of the details that would be covered in the yoga series. It says the series is designed to help one work on the most important part of trading that is Focus.

In the series, the yoga instructor covers the three aspects essential for better focus i.e Balance, Strength and Flexibility. "The workout formats are a set of videos that are strategically placed on certain days in different combinations. This means on certain days the videos will repeat in a format to ensure a regular practice and also to get better at your practice and improve focus," it said.

Recently, Zerodha introduced new feature — Kill Switch — on its platform to enable traders to take a break in case of loss during trading. In a series of tweets, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath said: "When you're in a drawdown while trading, the best thing to do is to take a break. Otherwise, the chances of you being irrational, taking large bets, overtrading & blowing up are high. And to nudge you to do just that, we now have a “Kill Switch"."

Enabling the Kill switch, he said, will instantly disable trading. "Currently, this is manual. But we are working on automating this where you can set a maximum loss. Hitting this will trigger the Kill Switch instantly and disable trading in your account so that you can take a break," he had said on 22 June.

"I think taking a break when things aren’t going well can be super helpful in all aspects of life. And launching products and features that I wanted as a trader built by our amazing tech team, is the best part of my life @zerodhaonline. I feel like a kid in a candy store," Kamath added.

