Feeling stressed while trading? Try Zerodha's special yoga series. Watch

Recently, Zerodha introduced new feature — Kill Switch — on its platform to enable traders to take a break in case of loss during trading. In a series of tweets, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath said: "When you're in a drawdown while trading, the best thing to do is to take a break. Otherwise, the chances of you being irrational, taking large bets, overtrading & blowing up are high. And to nudge you to do just that, we now have a “Kill Switch"."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}