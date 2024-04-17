Female foreign tourist booked in Kerala for tearing down pro-Palestine posters
The Kerala Police booked a female tourist for tearing down pro-Palestine posters in Kochi. The incident, captured in a viral video, sparked discussions online with comments expressing solidarity with Palestine and criticising the tourist's actions.
A female tourist, reportedly from Austria, has been booked by the Kerala Police for destroying pro-Palestine posters in Kochi. The posters, erected by members of the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), allegedly contained protest messages against Israel for its attack on Palestine.