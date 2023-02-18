A Delhi college faced criticism for making it mandatory for female students to sign up for a dating app to attend the annual college fest. A Reddit user shared the incident, which went viral, saying that female students were told that they would not be allowed to attend the fest without registering on the app, while male students were exempt.

The reddit user said, college fest was sponsored by the developers of the dating app, owing to which, the developer made it a condition that women won't be allowed without registering to the app. The post reads “they want everyone to download and register on. But alongside that, when applying for a pass, the website asks your gender. And obviously to them, gender is MALE and FEMALE. And as soon as someone says they are female, it redirects you to a page where you have to download and register for a dating app. It is strictly mentioned that no ‘female’ will be allowed without the app."

“Mind you, men aren’t required to download any such applications," it also says.

The user also exclaims that the registration process on the app was reportedly tedious and required personal information, including a selfie for verification and a mandatory profile picture showing the entire face. The post further reads, “Not to mention, said dating app is heterosexual only and does not even have options for gender and sexuality. Only gives men to women. So it is extremely discriminatory towards anyone from the lgbtq+ community."

There can be several reasons for not wanting to be on a dating app or revealing personal information to an app that isn’t even famous. The fest organisers are literally Gate keeping an event from women unless they join a dating app? the user questions.

Students protested against the decision, with many on social media calling it sexist, creepy, and deplorable.

As a result of the backlash, the college authorities revoked the rule, and an official notification was issued stating that registration on the dating app is not a requirement for entry into the fest.