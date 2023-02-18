Female students forced to create dating profile to attend Delhi college fest
Female students were told that they would not be allowed to attend the fest without registering on the app, while male students were exempt.
A Delhi college faced criticism for making it mandatory for female students to sign up for a dating app to attend the annual college fest. A Reddit user shared the incident, which went viral, saying that female students were told that they would not be allowed to attend the fest without registering on the app, while male students were exempt.
