A second landslide struck the Tamil Nadu temple town of Tiruvannamalai on Monday afternoon, just a day after the first one caused a boulder to crash into a residential building, resulting in the deaths of seven family members.

The initial landslide occurred on Sunday at 4:30 pm on the lower slopes of the Annamalaiyar Hill, following heavy rains brought by Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Chennai on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue operations, supported by experts from the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai, are ongoing but have been delayed due to persistent rain and the threat of another unstable boulder higher up the hill.

"Rescue operations are going at the site of the Tiruvannamalai landslide. IIT engineers have been called to assist at the affected location," the CM said.

Speaking about relief camps set up in affected areas, CM Stalin said that over 7,000 people are currently staying in 147 camps. He stated, "A total of 147 relief camps are operational, accommodating 7,776 people. All necessary arrangements, including water, food, and medical supplies, have been made for them."

Moreover, In Villupuram district, 407 personnel from seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams -- 15 teams in total -- are working on relief efforts.In Cuddalore, 56 personnel from NDRF and SDRF are engaged in operations, while in Tiruvannamalai, a 30-member team is handling rescue work, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

As reported by PTI, the River Thenpennai was overflowing, trees were uprooted in multiple areas, and electricity poles were tilted due to the heavy rains. In Aragandanallur, Villupuram, many houses, especially tiled ones, were nearly submerged with water levels rising over 4 feet. Parts of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts in western Tamil Nadu also experienced severe flooding, the worst in two decades. Uthangarai in Krishnagiri received 50 cm of rainfall, Villupuram received up to 42 cm, and Harur in Dharmapuri recorded 33 cm. Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai saw 16 cm of rainfall, all within a 24-hour period from 8:30 am on December 1 to 8:30 am on December 2.

In Villupuram alone, 3,617 people were sheltered in 65 relief camps, and 15 disaster response teams were deployed. Floods in Uthangarai dragged vehicles, including those owned by local tour operators, into low-lying areas. The flooding severely affected road access between Uthangarai, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvannamalai. The extreme rainfall was attributed to the remnants of Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry on the night of November 30.

As the water level rose above danger levels on a key bridge between Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram, Southern Railway suspended operations on the affected stretch, causing cancellations, diversions, and short-term terminations of express and superfast trains. This led to overcrowding at the bus station and disrupted traffic on the crucial Chennai-Tiruchirappalli national highway, particularly in and around Villupuram.