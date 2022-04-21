Fertilizer subsidy bill set to touch record 1.65 trillion in FY23: Report

“Over 85% of the subsidy arrears could be contributed by urea. This is because pooled gas prices ― a blend of domestic gas and imported LNG considered for billing to fertilisers plants ― had shot up more than 75% last fiscal, and is expected to remain elevated for most part of this fiscal because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. At the same time, retail prices of urea have stayed put, increasing the government’s subsidy burden. This would be despite some respite likely from the commissioning of new domestic capacities that could potentially halve India’s import dependence for urea from nearly 28% in fiscal 2021," the rating agency said quoting its director Nitesh Jain.