Fertility problems in obese women: Study suggests doing this

According to the findings of a new study, this can partially restore reproductive hormone levels in obese women, leading to enhanced fertility.
According to the findings of a new study published in the 'Journal of Endocrinology,' reducing blood glucose levels can partially restore reproductive hormone levels in obese females, leading to enhanced fertility. According to the findings, a standard type 2 diabetes drug that lowers blood glucose levels can partially restore altered levels of reproductive hormones in a well-established mouse model of obesity. Many obese women who have fertility problems also have abnormal amounts of reproductive hormones. There is currently no effective treatment for this.
The development of a medicine that improves women's metabolic health while also treating obesity-related infertility would be a big step forward, with the potential to improve the quality of life for many people. Despite the fact that fertility issues are well-known among obese women, there is a dearth of effective and tailored treatments to address them. Obesity is a major health pandemic, and more women are experiencing reproductive issues as a result.
Obesity-related fertility concerns are complicated, but data suggests that they may be linked in part to changes in energy metabolism, which can lead to changes in reproductive hormone levels, which can disrupt the menstrual cycle and ovulation. Obese people are more likely to acquire type 2 diabetes, and they frequently have high blood glucose levels as well as other metabolic abnormalities.
The MC4R gene knock-out (KO) mouse is a well-characterised model of obesity, which also exhibits irregular reproductive cycles with altered hormone levels that lead to declining fertility. The mouse reproductive cycle is similar to that of humans, in that the profile of hormone level changes is analogous, although it is much shorter in duration, so the MC4R KO mouse is a good, representative model for initial investigations of metabolic and reproductive function in obesity.
Dapagliflozin is a drug commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, where it reduces blood glucose levels and improves other markers of metabolic health but its effects on reproductive health and fertility have yet to be investigated.
Professor Chen and colleagues from the University of Queensland in Australia looked at the impact of dapagliflozin medication on metabolic health and reproductive hormone levels in the MC4R mice model of obesity in this study. In comparison to non-treated mice, blood glucose levels were normal after only 8 weeks of treatment, body weight was lowered, the reproductive cycle was normalised, and levels of reproductive hormones and ovulation were partially recovered.
"We often see low fertility in women with obesity in clinical practice", comments primary author, Dr Cui, a visiting fellow from Chengdu Women and Children Hospital in China, "so this research provides hope for a future, effective treatment."Professor Chen comments, "These data suggest that normalising blood glucose metabolism with dapagliflozin in obesity may be a promising route for at least partially restoring reproductive function. This could improve fertility in women where no other successful therapy is currently available."
However, Professor Chen cautions, "Although encouraging, these studies were conducted in mice and much more work needs to be done to confirm that these findings could be replicated effectively in women. However, people with obesity are at much greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes, so the known health benefits of correcting blood glucose levels may be extended to also improving fertility in those affected."The team now intend to further investigate the therapeutic benefits of using dapagliflozin to improve reproductive function by examining the molecular pathways involved, which could identify better targets for future fertility treatment in women.
(With ANI inputs)
