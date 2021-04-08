Fertilizer, city gas distribution sectors to benefit from low domestic gas price

“The continued low domestic gas prices would keep benefiting the operating margins of CGD entities in the CNG and domestic PNG segments. CGD players did not pass on the full benefit of the natural gas price decline to end-consumers, given their absolute profitability was already under pressure due to the decline in volumes during FY21 caused by the lockdown in Q1FY21. If volumes were to take a beating, given the rise in covid cases in select states in India, players might decide to hold on to the prices," the report added.