Fertilizer Minister Sadananda Gowda tests positive for COVID-19

Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself.

"After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself," Gowda tweeted.

The minister requested those who came in his contact to be careful and follow the protocol and stay safe. Gowda's office said the minister's symptoms are mild at present.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

