A Delhi court on Thursday sent RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh, arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged fertiliser scam, to 10-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh passed the order after hearing arguments from the counsel appearing for the ED as well as the accused.

During the arguments held through video conferencing, ED's Special Public Prosecutor Amit Mahajan sought 14-day custodial interrogation, saying he was required to be quizzed to unearth the larger conspiracy.

Also appearing for the ED, SPP Nitesh Rana told the court that the accused was required to be confronted with various documents and other evidence in the case.

The MP and businessman was arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case pertains to an alleged fertiliser scam linked to the IFFCO and India Potash Limited (IPL), in which the CBI had registered a corruption case last month.

Dhari is stated to be the senior vice president of a firm involved in the case, identified as Jyoti Trading Corporation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

