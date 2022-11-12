Recalling the time when India used to depend on foreign countries to meet the demands of fertilizers, the Prime Minister pointed out that many fertilizer plants that were set up earlier were forced to shut down due to obsolete technologies, including Ramagundam Plant, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

He further added that urea which was imported at exorbitant rates was black-marketed for other purposes instead of reaching the farmers.

After 2014, one of the first steps taken by the central government was ensuring 100% Neem Coating of Urea and stopping black-marketing. He further added that the soil health card campaign ensured the knowledge among farmers about the optimum needs of their fields.

Five big fertilizer plants that were lying closed for years are being restarted. The Gorakhpur plant in Uttar Pradesh has started production, and the Ramagundam plant has been dedicated to the nation. When these five plants are fully functional, the country will get 60 lakh tonnes of urea which will lead to huge savings on imports and ease of availability of urea.

Ramagundam Fertilizer plant will serve farmers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, he informed. The Plant will spur the economy of the surrounding areas and will give a push to logistics-related businesses in the area.

“6000 crore rupees invested by the central government will give several thousand rupees benefit to the youth of Telangana", the PM stated, as per the statement.

The Prime Minister also talked about the technological strides in the fertilizer field and said Nano Urea will bring a massive change in the field. He stressed the importance aatmnirbharta and mentioned how the global price rise of fertilizer due to the pandemic and war was not transferred to the farmers.

A 2000 rupees bag of Urea is made available for 270 rupees to the farmer. Similarly, a bag of DAP priced at ₹4000 in the international market is subsidized to the tune of 2500 rupees per bag.

“In the last 8 years", the Prime Minister informed, “the central government has already spent approximately ₹10 lakh crores so that farmers are not burdened for fertilizers."

He further added that the central government has spent 2.5 lakh crores so far this year to make cheap fertilizers available for the farmers of India. The Prime Minister informed that the central government has transferred approximately 2.25 lakh crores in the bank accounts of farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Prime Minister also threw light on the multitude of brands of fertilizers that were available in the market which had become a cause for concern for the farmers for decades.

“Urea will now have only one brand in India and it is called Bharat brand. Its quality and price are already determined", the Prime Minister said, as per the statement. This is a clear example of how the government is reforming the sector, especially for small farmers.