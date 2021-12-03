Festival demand helps retail sector hire more

NEW DELHI: Retailers in India spruced up hiring in November, helping the industry, battered by the covid-19 pandemic, report a 47% year-on-year jump in hiring activity, according to findings of the Naukri JobSpeak monthly index.

Telecom and internet services sector led hiring, according to the Naukri index with a 91% year-on-year growth in November, as per the report.

“The onset of the festive season marked the comeback of the retail sector - showing a 47% year-on-year growth in November 2021. Another sector which traditionally benefited in the festive season was hospitality and travel that was up 58%," it added.

India’s small and large retailers had suffered as the pandemic cast uncertainty across store operating hours, shuttered businesses for months, and crippled demand for discretionary and on-the-go purchases.

Several large and small retailers also laid off employees as demand ran dry.

However, as covid-linked restrictions ease and consumers step out, retail stores have begun buzzing again. This was especially true for the peak festival season.

A recent survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI) for October signalled a 14% growth over pre-pandemic levels, i.e. compared to October 2019, and 34% growth year-on-year.

“Being two of the worst impacted sectors of the pandemic, the hospitality and travel and retail industry have stood out in their recovery. Riding the festive wave in the past few months, these sectors have grown by 63% and 56% annually from September 2021—November 2021," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com said.

Hiring activity in November has also grown in other major sectors such as banking and financial services, up 30%; IT-Software was up 50% year-on-year in November. The index reported a muted growth within medical and healthcare as well as the fast-moving consumer goods sector which reported a 3% and 6% uptick in hiring, respectively.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on job listings on Naukri.com website.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.