Festival of 'brightness' and 'radiance': PM Modi extends wishes on Diwali
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on Diwali to the people of the country saying Diwali as a festival of brightness and radiance
On the auspicious occasion of the Diwali festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his best wishes to the people of the country and expressed hope that the festival will further the spirit of joy and well-being amongst the people of India.
“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends," PM Modi tweeted.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi visited Ayodhya and performed darshan and pooja of Lord Rama. He also inaugurated the 'Deepotsav' celebrations, where a new Guinness World Record for the 'largest display of oil lamps' was set when more than 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit at the 'Ram ki Paidi' to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Rama. The event included a laser show and the firecrackers also lighted up the skies of Ayodhya later.
The Prime Minister stated that the country has developed the 'Kartavya Path' based on Lord Shri Ram's teachings of 'Kartavya Bal' in order to honor his governance and establish India's identity globally.
"Lord Rama is called Maryada Purushottam. Maryada teaches us to have respect and to give respect. And Maryada is the realization is the duty itself. Ram does not leave anyone behind. Ram does not turn his face out of duty. Ram, therefore, embodies the spirit of India, which believes that our rights are self-evident by our duties. This Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence. 'Sankalp Shakti' of Lord Ram will take India to new heights," he added.
Prime Minister also inspected the site of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and interacted with the officials associated with the project to take an update on the progress of the project.
"Inspected the ongoing construction works in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. It is going to be a wonderfully grand complex, which will attract devotees from all over the world," he said in a tweet.
