Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi and wished that the festival infuses "new vigour and energy" in the lives of people.
"Wishing you all a very happy Holi. This festival of joy, happiness, laughter and glee should infuse new vigour and new energy into everyone's life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.
Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".
However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
