Highlighting the importance of the coming months in the country’s collective fight against the pandemic, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “We are now entering into the tenth month of our fight against COVID-19. It was on the 8th of January when we had our first meeting of the expert group. Since then, the journey has been relentless. But today, we can proudly say that we have created significant infrastructure for our fight against COVID." He expressed deep gratitude and salutations for the tireless and dedicated efforts by all COVID warriors and expressed grief over the death of those warriors who sacrificed their life saving others.