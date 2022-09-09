Festival season fare wars bruise airlines, but passengers gain

While domestic fares have dropped by 30% on average, there has been a steeper 40-70% drop on the busy Mumbai-Bengaluru and Delhi-Mumbai routes. The fare for a Delhi-Mumbai flight has dropped about 40% to around ₹5,500 from ₹9,000 in May. The decline in ticket prices for a Mumbai-Bengaluru flight is an even sharper 70-75% if one compares the current starting fare level of around ₹2,000 to the fare level of ₹8,500 in May. Similarly, fares on the Delhi-Bengaluru route have fallen to around ₹7,000 from nearly ₹10,000 in May.

