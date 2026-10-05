Festival season: No local vendor or hawker should be ‘evicted or deprived of livelihoods,’ NHRC tells states

Ahead of the Navratri, Diwali, and Chhath Puja festivities, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed all States and Union Territories to ensure that the livelihoods and human rights of local vendors, street vendors, hawkers, potters, and small traders are protected.

The NHRC statement came amid complaints about the "unnecessary" removal of local vendors and hawkers in various cities, the seizure of their goods, the imposition of fines, and harassment, news agency ANI reported.

During last year’s festive season, the NHRC bench, headed by Member Priyank Kanoongo, took cognisance of the matter and directed the concerned States and local authorities to examine the allegations and take necessary action.

What has NHRC told states/UTs? 1. The NHRC directed that during Navratri, Diwali and Chhath Puja, local vendors should not be unnecessarily evicted or deprived of their livelihoods.

"Where vacating a location is necessary on account of fire safety or public safety, suitable alternative vending spaces should be provided," the statement shared by news agency ANI on X read.

2. The Commission also directed that vendors’ goods should not be arbitrarily seized or subjected to unnecessary action.

3. It added that complaints of harassment, extortion or undue interference should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

4. The NHRC has also asked the local administration to promote local vendors, traditional occupations and locally manufactured products in the spirit of “Vocal for Local.”

The Commission directed the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to ensure wide circulation of these directions among District Magistrates, municipal authorities, police and other concerned officials, and to ensure their effective implementation.