In view of the upcoming festivals, states should consider Covid-related restrictions, the Central Government said on Wednesday, pointing to the uptick in coronavirus cases in parts of the country.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to states to actively consider the imposition of local restrictions and to curb mass gatherings in public observation of upcoming festivals like Muharram, Onam, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja.

In a letter to the states, the Union Health Secretary warned that festivities starting with Muharram on 19 August to Durga Puja on 15 October could turn into super-spreader events.

"Indian Council of Medical Research and National Centre for Disease control have expressed concern regarding the mass gathering events during festivals turning into super spreader events," the letter from the health ministry noted.

"I would like to reiterate that any laxity in ensuring strict adherance to the five-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Ensuring Covid-Appropriate Behaviour', may result in losing the impetus that our country has gained so far in managing the pandemic," said Bhushan.

The government has repeatedly warned that the second wave of Covid-19 is still not over and the Delta variant of coronavirus is still a dominant problem.

States where Covid cases, positivity rate are high

Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur have been warned by the government for the worsening situation of coronavirus.

Eight states, including Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry, where the infection is spreading at a higher rate than the other states.

The growing trend is causing much concern in view of a possible third wave of Covid-19. In 2020, a surge in the pandemic took place during the festive season, when the daily number of fresh cases had just stopped short of 3 lakh.

