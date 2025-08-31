Festivals in September: From Durga Puja, Onam to Eid-e-Milad and Ganesh Visarjan; full list here

As the month of August concludes, it's time to take note of all festivals in September and corresponding holidays. According to holidays listed in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) calendar, banks across India will remain closed on several days of the month on account of regional festivals, state observances and regular weekend closures.
As we gear to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha in September and mark the end of the month with Durga Puja, here's a list of festivals that may or may not be observed as a bank holiday:
As per RBI, Banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of every month in addition to Sundays. During these bank holidays, in-branch services won't be available, but customers can carry out digital transactions.
September 7: Sunday
September 13: Second Saturday
September 14: Sunday
September 21: Sunday
September 27: Fourth Saturday
September 28: Sunday