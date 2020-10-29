Festive bookings for charter planes decline

Festive season bookings remain low, but others are picking up, said Sanjay Julka, CEO, technical, at Club One Air, one of India’s oldest and largest air charter firms. “Bookings have somewhat picked up but not because of the festive season. Festive bookings remain low. However, this is compensated by first-time travellers who have earlier travelled first or business class but because of safety concerns over covid-19 now fly charters," Julka said.