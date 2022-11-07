Festive boost for auto sector: Sales saw 28 per cent growth in October

Indicating the revival of India's auto sector, total vehicle retail sales went up by 28 per cent year on year in October this month, stated the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations(FADA) in its report on Monday.
Vehicles in nearly all the categories showed improvement in sales, be it 2 Wheelers, 3 Wheelers, passenger cars, tractors, and commercial vehicles which registered a growth of 26 per cent, 66 per cent, 28 per cent, 33 per cent, and 28 per cent, respectively.
Just like sales, all the sectors showcased significant annual growth in October this year. Total vehicle retail for October jumped by 48 per cent compared to its performance in the same month previous year.
Auto retail grew by 48 per cent in October 2022
"Auto Retail for October'22 saw an overall growth of 48%. With most of the month under the festive period, the sentiments were extremely positive across all categories of Dealership outlets," said FADA President Manish Raj Singhania.
According to Manish Raj, festive season was the major driver of demand for the auto sector last month. As the COVID restrictions are easing with time, nearly all the categories of vehicle grew in positive numbers.
All the two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, tractor, and commercial vehicles recorded 51 per cent, 66 per cent, 41 per cent, 17 per cent and 25 per cent YoY growth.
Total vehicle retails showed positive growth for the first time since October 2019. The sector closed at an 8 per cent higher level. All the vehicle categories showed a positive growth excluding three-wheeler. The two wheelers, PV, tractor, and CV grew by 6 per cent, 18 per cent, 47 per cent, and 13 per cent.
Improving rural demand
The slump in rural demand was a major concern for the auto sector. However, the dealers believe that the market sentiments have starting improving in the rural sector as well. New launches and good customer schemes are also helping in increasing demand.
The maximum growth was shown by the three vehicle category. It registered a YoY growth of 66 per cent. However, it was marginally below the red line in 2019 by de-growing 0.6 per cent.
As farmers will start receiving their crop realisations, there will be an overall positive sentiment. To ensure high growth of auto retails, it is important for the two wheeler segment to consistently grow for at least 3-4 months. There will be constant growth of commercial vehicle sales due to rising infra projects and CAPEX.
There are chances that consumers may face a steep rise across all the categories of vehicles in the coming month. This can happen because of manufacturers' migration to OBD-2 norms vehicles. There can be a stagnation in the vehicle sales in the year's end, as more people will prefer to wait for vehicles manufactured in the new year.
The growing popularity of EV
The sub-category of figures of the FADA data shows that there is a transition in people's choice to EVs from internal combustion engine. Permit issues also impacted the new vehicle sales during the month.
The PV segment continued to rise by 41 per cent YoY and 18 per cent compared to 2019. In passenger vehicle segment, SUV and compact SUV were the major drivers of demand.
"The CV segment continues to come back on track by growing 25 per cent YoY and 13 per cent compared to 2019. Festivities ignited better fleet sales. With mining and infrastructure projects increasing in various regions, demand has been keeping well and is also coming back on track," added Singhania. There are chances of softening demand with the end of the festive season.
