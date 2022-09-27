Festive buyers fancy premium appliances3 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 10:59 PM IST
- Companies target customers seeking new features, technologies
- Demand in next quarter will be driven by consumers looking to upgrade home appliances
NEW DELHI : Premium models of washing machines, air conditioners and television sets are expected to drive appliance sales during the festive season, which kicked off in northern India on Monday, as consumers seek out new features and technologies, industry executives said.