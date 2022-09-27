Festive buyers fancy premium appliances

Television manufacturers also said consumers have been moving to bigger TV sets. “In India, the market is now shifting from entry level to mid segment. By next year, we will have a 50:50 share of 32-inch and large screens, as we are seeing a huge spike in large screens and it will continue to do so," said Avneet Singh Marwah, chief executive, SPPL, the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India. Thomson has lined up its QLED series in 50-, 55- and 65-inch screen sizes ahead of the online sales that commenced last week. Demand for televisions sets last year was sluggish. We’ve recovered from there and it’s growing. As a result, 2022 and 2023 look really promising."