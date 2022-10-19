India's leading carrier service, Air Vistara has announced its festive sale by offering discounts on domestic as well as international flight tickets. Interested people can book their tickets at discounted prices on its official website---airvistara.com.
The airlines made announcement of festive sale on its official Twitter handle.
“Explore the beauty of India with India’s Best airline! Book under our Festive Sale and enjoy discounted one-way domestic fares starting at INR 1499 all-in. Book until 19-Oct-22 for travel between 23-Oct-22 and 31-Mar-23," Air Vistara tweeted.
“Let your travel plans take flight with the Festive Sale! Enjoy discounted fares across different cabin classes on our international network. Book until 20-Oct-22 for travel between 23-Oct-22 and 31-Mar-23," it further wrote in a tweet.
Festive Sale: Ticket prices after discount
For domestic journey, one-way all-inclusive fares start at INR 1499 for Economy class, INR 2999 for Premium economy, and INR 8999 for Business class.
For international journey, return all-inclusive fares start at INR 14,149 for Economy class (Delhi-Kathmandu), INR 18,499 for Premium economy (Delhi-Kathmandu), and INR 42,499 for Business class (Delhi-Kathmandu).
Check a detailed list of ticket prices during this festive season here: airvistara.com.
Air Vistara festive sale: Last date to avail benefits
According to the information available on Air Vistara's website and Twitter handle, the last date for booking domestic travel is October 19, and international travel till October 20.
“It is time to spread the joy of celebrations with our Festive Sale! Enjoy discounted fares across our domestic and international network. Book until 19-Oct-22 for domestic travel and until 20-Oct-22 for international travel," the airlines tweeted.
For domestic, bookings are open from 00:01 hours on 17-Oct-22 till 23:59 hours on 19-Oct-22, for travel between 23-Oct-22 and 31-Mar-23 (blackout dates apply), as per information available on its website.
For international, bookings are open from 00:01 hours on 17-Oct-22 till 23:59 hours on 20-Oct-22, for travel between 23-Oct-22 and 31-Mar-23 (blackout dates apply).
Booking can be done via its website (airvistara.com), mobile application, Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through its Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.
