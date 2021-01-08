Festive sales likely to aid earnings recovery in Q3

“The quarter will be more or less similar to Q2 trends. Cyclicals such as cement and metals are expected to drive the quarter with 78% and 4.5 times year-on-year earnings growth in our respective coverage universe. Pharma will have one more robust quarter with 40% earnings growth. We expect IT and consumer to post steady performance. BFSI is expected to post flattish profits because of higher provisions," Duggad said.