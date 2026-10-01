Festive shock! Commercial LPG prices up by ₹62.50 — check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

The price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders was increased across cities from October 1. The prices were hiked just ahead of the festive season, against the backdrop of the war in West Asia that has impacted global energy supplies. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder rose by ₹62.50 to ₹2,810, news agency PTI reported.

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The hike is likley to impact restaurants, hotels and local businesses. Household kitchens using 14.2-kg cylinders are not affected.

Commercial LPG prices were increased by ₹9.50 per 19-kg cylinder in September, following two consecutive monthly reductions of ₹192 in August and ₹183.50 in July. Commercial LPG prices had risen by ₹1,373 per 19-kg cylinder between February and June, from ₹1,740.50 to ₹3,113.50, before falling in July and August.

How much do commercial LPG cylinders cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other cities? After the hike on October 1, here's what commercial LPG cylinders cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other cities, as per an NDTV report:

Delhi: Price increased by ₹62.50 to ₹2,810

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Mumbai: Price increased by ₹63 from ₹2,701 to ₹2,764

Chennai: Price increased by ₹66.50 from ₹2,916.50 to ₹2,983

Patna: Prices increased by ₹71.50 from ₹3,029 to ₹3,100.50. This is the highest increase among the cities cited in the report.

Lucknow: Price increased by ₹62.50 to ₹2,932.50

Leh: ₹3,450; Leh continues to be the most expensive state for LPG cylinders.

Tawang: ₹3,073.50

Ahmedabad: ₹2,831.50

Kanyakumari: ₹3,046

Bhopal: ₹2,815

No change in domestic LPG, Petrol and diesel prices While the price of commercial LPG cylinders was reportedly increased on October 1, the cost of domestic LPG prices (4.2-kg cylinder) remains the same. Here are the current prices as per the Indian Oil website:

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Delhi: ₹942.00

Kolkata: ₹968.00

Mumbai: ₹941.50

Chennai: ₹957.50

Domestic cooking gas rates were increased by ₹89 per cylinder between March and June after the West Asia crisis led to supply disruptions and a surge in international energy prices.

Petrol and diesel prices, which were hiked by about ₹7.50 a litre each in May, too, also remained unchanged.

ATF prices increase According to PTI, Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices increased by around ₹16 from ₹121 per litre to ₹137 per litre. ATF prices were increased to ₹137 per litre from ₹121 for domestic airlines, according to the oil companies.

The latest revision comes after ATF prices were raised by ₹6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent, in September, following a ₹5 per litre increase in August. ATF accounts for up to 40 per cent of operating costs for airlines, making fuel prices a key cost factor for carriers.

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The latest changes are based on movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. ATF and LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month and can vary across states because of local taxes such as VAT.

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