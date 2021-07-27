Festive travel may accelerate Covid 3rd wave

“There’s been a strong uptick of over 50% in queries in merely a couple of days. While Indians typically travel home to be with family to celebrate festivals, this year, pent-up demand appears to be driving appetite for destinations such as Ladakh, Kashmir and Andamans, rather than home stations. Despite limited reopening of borders, Indians are keen to travel to Russia, Maldives, Mauritius, Egypt, and based on recent announcements on Covishield (vaccine) acceptance, to Switzerland and France, too," said Rajeev Kale, president and country head-holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}